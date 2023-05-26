Handmade in Crete: A local maker’s guide to Chania









Chania is more than just a place to catch a few rays. Beyond the drab tourist resorts and busy beaches, you’ll find expansive vineyards heavy with fruit, tiny villages cloaked in woodland, hilltop olive groves and family-run farms specialising in organic produce. This is the other side of Chania, which countless tourists ignore in favour of the same old restaurants and cultural sites. Well, if you thought you knew Chania, think again. In this guide, we’ll be exploring the best agricultural spots hidden across this dazzling Creten island

Built on the ruins of ancient Kydonia, Chania is a unique confluence of Eastern and Western influences. It was founded by the Minoans, who established it as a centre of trade back in the days when Minoan kings were still sacrificing people to minotaurs. The town’s wealth and bountiful waters attracted many invaders, and it has been conquered by countless civilizations over the centuries, with the Romans, Byzantines, Venetians, Turks, Hebrews, Egyptians and Arabs all leaving their mark.

It wasn’t until the 19th century that Chania – along with the rest of Crete – was finally liberated and became part of independent Greece. Since then, it has undergone intense touristic development and expanded well beyond the walls of the old town. Despite this, the centre of Chania has managed to retain its unique architectural character.

Below, we’ll be travelling beyond the old town to explore the olive groves, vineyards and farms that provide the people of Chania with their enviable diet. Along the way, there’ll be chances to head off on a mountain hike, taste local delicacies and savour rare wines. So, what are you waiting for, book a flight with Aegean and make your move.

The Olive Farm

Website: The Olive Farm

Location: Litsarda, Apokoronas, Chania, 73008

Set in the tiny village of Litsarda, this farm and retreat provides visitors with a unique setting where they can learn new skills from local craftsmen, cooks and farmers. As well as a beautiful traditional cottage with an indoor kitchen and terrace overlooking the White Mountains, the property boasts an outdoor kitchen set in a lush olive grove, complete with a wood-fired brick oven. Beyond the rows of gnarled olive trees, you’ll find an extensive vegetable garden, where you can select ingredients for cooking workshops, and a herb garden brimming with basil, thyme, rosemary and mint.

The Olive Farm specialises in various workshops, cultural events and excursions into the Cretan wilderness. From mountain hikes and yoga classes to local cheese tastings and Greek pie workshops, this unique retreat offers unforgettable and sustainable experiences with an eye on organic farming and community support. Expect mouth-watering aromas, hammocks and sun-dappled bliss.

(Credits: Far Out / Konstantina Tzakoniati)

Karavatakis Winery

Website: Karavatakis Winery

Location: Karavatakis Winery, Pontikiana Village, Platanias, Chania, 73002

Wine lovers visiting Chania tend to favour the captivating Manousakis Winery in Vatolokkas, where you’ll find some of the best food in town. However, if you’re looking for something a touch more secluded, you’re best off travelling to nearby Pontikiana Village, where you’ll find a captivating boutique winery specialising in local Creten wines.

The Karavatakis estate comprises 150 acres of abundant vineyards, with specially selected terroirs for local, international even experimental grape varieties. At the centre of all of this, you’ll find a pair of state-of-the-art winetasting areas looking onto the verdant hilltops of Kolimbari. The Karavatkis family have been making wine here for over 80 years, and they’re proud to offer visitors guided wine tastings and private tours of the winery. You can book by appointment or simply rock up and see what’s on offer.

(Credits: Far Out / Konstantina Tzakoniati)

Melissakis Family Olive Mill

Website: Melissakis Family Olive Mill

Location: Family Melissakis Olive Mill, Tsivaras Apokoronou, Chania 73003

Olive oil is the cornerstone of the Creten diet. Nobody understands that better than the Melissakis family, who have made extra virgin olive oil in Chania since the 1890s. Their first mill sat at the heart of Tsivaras village, where everything – from harvesting to pressing – was done by hand. In 2008, after 50 years of growing experience, the family moved to the outskirts of the village, installing a small bottling line to ensure the highest quality extra virgin olive oil. Today, the Melassakis Family Olive Mill makes 6,000 to 8,000 bottles of olive oil a day – all without sacrificing quality.

Just an olive’s toss from the balmy waters of the Aegean, the mill is open to the public all year round. If you’re lucky enough to be in Chania during harvest season, you’ll be invited to watch the cold extraction process, which involves grinding the olives into an aromatic paste and extracting the oil, which you’ll be able to taste for yourself at the end of the tour.

(Credits: Far Out / Konstantina Tzakoniati)

