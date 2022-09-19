Which living author has the most movie adaptations?









Movie adaptations of beloved novels are often simultaneously anticipated and dreaded by fans. While there have been some resounding successes, such as Peter Jackson’s interpretation of The Lord of the Rings, the market is saturated with lacklustre adaptations that detract from their source material’s original legacies.

Fans of some authors have been begging for movie adaptations, but for others, it’s an annual phenomenon. A while back, Literary Hub analysed adaptations and found out that some living authors such as Stephen King, J.K. Rowling and Nicholas Sparks are way ahead of the rest of the field regarding adaptation deals.

In Rowling’s case, it’s obvious that her numbers were inflated by the Harry Potter franchise, which became a huge commercial success. However, Stephen King has established himself as the living author with the most number of adaptations. Not just that, the adaptations keep increasing in number with every passing year.

The analysis didn’t even include TV adaptations which would raise King’s total by a lot. Even now, streaming platforms such as Netflix are actively looking for short stories and other material by the ‘King of Horror’ because their user base loves King’s creations. Although King’s fans are excited about the onslaught of adaptations, the sheer quantity might lead to compromises in quality.

This has happened on previous occasions, which has often frustrated King. While talking about his adaptations, the writer once said: “Firestarter is one of the worst of the bunch, even though in terms of story it’s very close to the original. But it’s flavourless; it’s like cafeteria mashed potatoes. There are things that happen in terms of special effects in that movie that make no sense to me whatsoever.”

King wasn’t a big fan of the 1984 film, and unfortunately, the 2022 reboot wasn’t a great effort either. According to the data published by King’s website, more than 65 of his stories have been adapted into movies and TV shows, with many more on the way. These numbers prove King’s domination within the horror genre.

However, King’s favourite movie adaptation of his own works isn’t a horror film at all. Instead, it’s Rob Reiner’s seminal coming-of-age classic Stand By Me which made King cry. He said: “That’s the best film ever made out of anything I’ve written, which isn’t saying much. But you’ve really captured my story. It is autobiographical.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.