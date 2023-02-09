Mercury Prize winner Little Simz will perform at the BAFTAs









The British rap artist who took home the coveted Mercury Prize last year for Sometimes I Might Be, Little Simz, will be given a slot to perform at this year’s BAFTAs, according to an announcement from the film award’s organising committee. The London-born artist has said she is “excited and honoured” to be part of the event, which takes place on February 19th.

Nominations for the BAFTAs were announced last month, with the popular Netflix original anti-war film All Quiet On The Western Front taking poll position with 14 nominations across the board. Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All At Once trail not far behind with ten nominations a piece.

Following today’s exciting announcement, Simz beamed: “I’m so excited and honoured to be performing at the EE Bafta Film Awards this year. Thank you for having me. Lots of Love.”

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert arrived last year as Simz’s follow-up to her 2019 debut record Grey Area. The 19-track epic studied an array of prevalent socio-political issues with considered and original artistic vigour.

In a glowing review of the album, Far Out wrote: “Simbi has a skill set that’s rare to find, she’s as three-dimensional as humanly possible, and nothing should stand in the way from Sometimes I Might Be Introvert being her crowning moment.”

In October 2022, Simz beat fellow nominees Fergus McCreadie, Gwenno, Harry Styles, Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler, Joy Crookes, Kojey Radical, Nova Twins, Sam Fender, Self Esteem, Wet Leg, and Yard Act to the Mercury Prize.

Last year, Simz also found success at the Mobo, Ivor Novello and Brit awards. As the 28-year-old artist’s trophy cabinet begins to crowd, fans are eagerly anticipating the extraordinary talent’s next moves.

On top of her songwriting and rapping skills, Simz also stars in the BAFTA-winning series Top Boy. She has portrayed Shelley in the popular Channel 4 show since its third series. Watch some of her highlights below.