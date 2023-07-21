Listen to the mammoth ‘Oppenheimer’ soundtrack









Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has undoubtedly been one of the most anticipated films of the year, and the accompanying soundtrack has finally been released for digital streaming.

The mvoie stars Cillian Murphy as theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man instrumental in the creation of the nuclear bomb as part of the Manhattan Project.

Based on the book American Prometheus by Martin J. Sherwin and Kai Bird, the film also stars Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, and Rami Malek.

Having worked with Nolan before on Tenet, Ludwig Göransson composed the score for the star-studded film, telling Variety that Nolan envisioned a violin-heavy soundtrack. “His thought process was that the violin is a fretless instrument,” the composer said.

Göransson added: “You can go from the most romantic melodic tone and within a split second turn the tremolo into something neurotic and manic.”

Broaching one of the darkest chapters in human history, the 24-strong track features a live string orchestra – and absolutely no drums. Göransson didn’t realise this until watching the film himself, saying: “There are some [percussive] elements such as the foot stomps or the explosion, but it’s so cathartic because there aren’t those bombastic sounds.”

Stream the soundtrack below.