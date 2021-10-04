Listen to an unearthed Johnny Cash cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘Don’t Think Twice It’s All Right’







A live cover of Johnny Cash performing Bob Dylan’s ‘Don’t Think Twice It’s All Right’ has been unearthed and released on streaming services for the very first time.

The song is set to be released as part of Johnny Cash’s forthcoming live album titled Bear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash at The Carousel Ballroom April 24, 1968. It’s a title that’s almost as long as the album itself which charts a whopping 28 songs.

The album also features the brilliant musical stylings of June Carter Cash and Cash’s legendary backing band The Tennessee Three.

As for the original Dylan track, the sheer number of singer-songwriters who have had a go at ‘Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright’ is a testimony to its brilliance. Where most break-up songs are straightforward laments, Dylan captures duality and complexities with a song akin to postmodernist prose, that leaves you questioning the narrator and protagonist in equal measure.

All that being said, with this song Dylan unquestionably arrives at one of his finest melodies to boot. The plucking is very much in his key, and the solemnity dwells in the wheelhouse of his soul. Many might have had a go at it, but this track is a distillation of Dylan in a very pure form and as such it has never been bettered.

It’s a song that takes pride of place on the LP alongside a string of classics from The Man in Black. The album is set for release on October 29th on both CD and vinyl format.

Comments