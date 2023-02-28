Listen to George Harrison’s favourite songs of 1965









An old Record Mirror interview with The Beatles guitarist George Harrison has resurfaced, which features a playlist of his favourite songs from 1965.

Beatles fan Andy Chiselhurst stumbled upon the vintage feature and turned it into a Spotify playlist which was first discovered by Clash. At the time of the article, The Beatles were at the forefront of pop culture, and one of the songs listed by the ‘Quiet Beatle’ was Bob Dylan’s ‘Can You Please Crawl Out Your Window’. Harrison remained a Dylan fan until his death, and the two of them later formed The Travelling Wilburys together.

The playlist also featured soul giant Otis Redding with his versions of ‘My Girl’ and ‘I Can’t Turn You Loose’. According to Harrison, Redding’s work was incorporated into The Beatles album Rubber Soul, with the guitarist once admitting, “On ‘Drive My Car’ I just played the line, which is really like a lick off ‘Respect,’ you know, the Otis Redding version — duum-da-da-da-dada-da-dum”.

Additionally, Harrison’s favourites included the then-modern hits ‘Do You Believe In Magic’ by The Lovin’ Spoonful as well as ‘Turn Turn Turn’ by The Byrds. The common thread behind the playlist is Motown, and although The Beatles were being pulled in a million different directions in 1965, this was the one outlet that evidently made Harrison tick musically. In total, the playlist features a whopping 31 tracks.

Last week, Harrison would have turned 80, and to commemorate his legacy, Far Out celebrated the life of The Beatles guitarist by exploring his most iconic moments. The feature charts his story from falling in love with music thanks to Elvis Presley to playing the Cavern Club in Liverpool before achieving world domination alongside his bandmate in the ‘Fab Four’. It also comprehensively explores his solo career, and his life beyond The Beatles.