Listen to Blur’s first-ever performance of ‘Song 2’









‘Song 2’ has accrued widespread popularity within the discography of Blur, and yet, it initially started as nothing more than a fun experiment. What’s more, not only is the track among the Britpop band’s most renowned compositions, but it also claims a title as one of their briefest offerings.

According to Graham Coxon, ‘Song 2’ was actually intended as a joke at first, aimed at their record company’s expense. Damon Albarn initially created an acoustic demo, a slower iteration of the song, where the distinctive “woo-hoo” chorus was channelled through a whistling sound. Coxon suggested a transformation in a stroke of creative brilliance, elevating the tempo and belting out the song with more intensity. A deliberate addition of an amateurish guitar sound added to the charm, resulting in a strangely endearing arrangement.

Coxon then proposed that Albarn inform the company of their intent to release the song as a single, saying it would “blow the flipping record labels’ heads off.” However, to Coxon’s surprise, the reaction of the record executives was one of approval. When asked about their awareness of the song’s potential commercial allure, Coxon confessed: “We’d just thought it was way too extreme”. Initially called ‘Song 2’ as a placeholder aligned with its slot on the tracklist, the name stuck, and it went on to achieve acclaim from critics and fans alike.

In 1996, Blur performed the song for the very first time at the Hultsfred Festival in Sweden. Albarn introduced the track, saying: “I don’t know what it’s called, I don’t even know what it’s about, ‘cos I haven’t really written it yet. At the moment it’s called ‘Song Number 2’”.

Despite all odds seemingly being against the track as a future hit, ‘Song 2’ quickly became a commercial success and a broader cultural touchstone. Its inclusion in sports events, video games, commercials, and various media platforms further solidified its status as a recognisable and influential track, a testament to the song’s explosive nature and catchy chorus, making it a favourite for audience sing-alongs and energetic live performances.

Right from that first performance, it was clear that the lyrics stemmed from pure gibberish: Alex James even later admitted that he was hungover when he recorded the track, and so recorded the guide vocal with nonsense lyrics. But their producer Stephen Street said the stream of consciousness was perfect the way it was, so it was included on the final version.

The 1996 performance has become something of a marvel for Blur fans, with many citing it as the beginning of the band’s trajectory. Still, excitement can be heard within the crowd, almost as if they possess a knowing determination of what’s to come.

Helmed by the visionary director Sophie Muller, the music video they released to accompany the song shows the band playing in an intimate, secluded room, surrounded by resounding amplifiers. During the choruses, the song’s climax propels the band members into the walls and the floor. The set design finds inspiration from the visual backdrop of their earlier pre-breakthrough single ‘Popscene’.