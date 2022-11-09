Listen to Axl Rose's isolated vocals on Guns 'N Roses' 'Patience'









Chances are, you already know what Axl Rose sounds like. Few other singers in the history of popular music are as instantly identifiable as the Guns ‘N Roses leader is. Rose’s trademark banshee wail is all over hard rock radio, from the piercing tones of ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ to the impassioned soul of ‘November Rain’ and everything else in between. He’s easy to knock but almost impossible to replicate, with equal parts god-given talent, remarkable vocal technique, and unhinged rock and roll.

While Rose’s wild screams and lascivious lyrics are often at the fore of his style, his restraint rarely gets mentioned when talking about Rose’s voice. Guns ‘N Roses has plenty of ballads, and for the most part, they follow a specific pattern: slow ascent, gradual crescendo, vocal wail, guitar solo, and the big finale. But one of their biggest ballads, ‘Patience’, deviates from the form. While Rose gets some opportunity to scream at the end, most of the song is mellow, acoustic, and low in Rose’s range.

Rose’s low notes are just as remarkable as his high-pitched squeals. In songs like ‘Mr. Brownstone’ and ‘Sorry’, Rose drops down to a bass-baritone that Johnny Cash would have been proud of. Far removed from his typical tenor notes, Rose’s range can go the extremes on both ends of the spectrum. But extremes aren’t what ‘Patience’ is about. Instead, Rose gets an opportunity to show off his voice without having to battle screeching guitars and mammoth drums.

‘Patience’ is a song that could torpedo most rock singers. Whereas the genre generally rewards theatrics and histrionics, it’s an entirely different state of mind to focus on staying on pitch. Rose has to carry almost the entirety of ‘Patience’ without arena-ready wails, relying on whatever the natural mid-range is in his voice. As it turns out, Rose has a delicate and remarkably soulful tone when he’s not screaming.

If you really squint your ears, you can even hear some of the Midwestern twang that the Indiana native largely dropped from his voice once he arrived in Los Angeles. ‘Patience’ is a track that shows Rose not as a world-conquering rock star or a petulant autocratic control freak but as a classic balladeer that could fit into a song without overpowering it.

Guns ‘N Roses were all about maximalism, but ‘Patience’ is the opposite: it’s stripped back to spotlight a side of Rose that was rarely heard. That’s a shame because he’s damn good at it.

Check out Axl Rose’s isolated vocals on ‘Patience’ down below.