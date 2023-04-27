Listen to AI Kurt Cobain sing Hole’s ‘Celebrity Skin’









Years after his tragic passing, Nirvana fans are hearing new music from Kurt Cobain in an artificial sense. In a recent video, AI has recreated the grunge icon singing the Hole song ‘Celebrity Skin’, which was written by his widow Courtney Love.

During the final days of Nirvana, Cobain had gone missing before being found dead by a self-afflicted shotgun wound in April of 1994. The last official track released by Nirvana had been the song ‘You Know You’re Right’, which was included with a Nirvana box set released in 2002.

Since his death, Love’s career had prospered off the strength of albums like Live Through This and Celebrity Skin, the former of which had rumours flowing that Cobain had helped write some of the songs. The AI program has been able to replicate Cobain’s cadence of both speaking and screaming on the old Nirvana tunes and turn it into his own version of his wife’s classic.

This is the second major instance of a ’90s band that has been recreated with AI, as a “lost” album by Oasis has resurfaced with the algorithm making different versions of what Liam Gallagher’s vocal style would have been like had the band stayed the course after Be Here Now.