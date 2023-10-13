Listen: Boygenius share their EP ‘The Rest’









Boygenius have shared their latest EP, The Rest. Consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus, the supergroup’s new offering graces fans with four new tracks.

The EP arrives only seven months on from their acclaimed debut album, The Record, and during the interim the prolific outfit have largely been touring.

As part of their most recent shows, the band have been debuting track from the EP. Their recent show at Madison Square Garden saw the band play the EP in full before a sell out crowd last week.

However, their tour is coming to its close and the band are ready to head into new material. Although they have been rather coy about announcing new material formally, they have hinted that a second record may be in the works.

Their tour has grabbed plenty of headlines after the band performed topless at Pukkelpop for a period of the show. It has also been selling out stadiums the world over, and The Record has been one of the biggest-selling indie albums of the year.

In a glowing five-star review of The Record back in March, Far Out wrote: “Living up to hype is one thing. Succeeding it is another. But The Record somehow goes beyond those metrics – it could very well be the best album that all three singers have made to date, and there’s a chance that it could be the best album that they ever make.”

You can listen to the EP in full below.