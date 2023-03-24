Linkin Park share previously unreleased song ‘Fighting Myself’









Revered nu-metallers Linkin Park have just released a previously unheard outtake from their 2003 album Meteora. Out today, ‘Fighting Myself’ follows another unreleased cut called ‘Lost’, which was released in February. Both tracks will be featured on the band’s 20th anniversary deluxe edition of Meteora

‘Fighting Myself’ features vocals by Chester Bennington and rap verses from Mike Shinoda. Linkin Park announced the 20th-anniversary edition of Meteora back in February. The forthcoming reissue will be available in a variety of limited-edition physical formats, including triple CD, four-disc LP and a “super deluxe” box set.

The super-deluxe boxset includes four CDs, three DVDs, five vinyl records, a 40-page booklet and an oversized poster of the Meteora wall lithograph – the latter of which was crafted by street artist Delta. The box set also comes with Linkin Park sticker sheers and a stencil of their classic logo.

The 20th-anniversary edition of Meteora is available from April 7th.