Lindsey Buckingham’s favourite Fleetwood Mac album









While Lindsey Buckingham isn’t a current member of Fleetwood Mac, nor was he a founder of the group, what the guitarist helped to craft during his time in the band will exist in the history books forever. Even though his time in Fleetwood Mac ended on bitter terms, Buckingham is still exceedingly proud of what he helped achieve with the band.

Buckingham and Stevie Nicks officially joined Fleetwood Mac on New Year’s Eve in 1974. Before becoming part of the band, the duo had released the masterful Buckingham Nicks, which unfairly flopped commercially. Still, their output impressed Mick Fleetwood, and the drummer came calling with a life-changing opportunity.

Initially, Fleetwood only intended to recruit Buckingham to the band. Adding two new members could have thrown the dynamics of the group into chaos, but he was forced to take that risk after the guitarist explained how he and Nicks came as a package deal.

Their additions helped Fleetwood Mac hit new heights with Rumours, which marked Buckingham and Nicks’ second record with the band. Although the album was made amid the collapse of relationships between members, they successfully mined the tension and heartbreak into sweet musical bliss, resulting in a classic album.

However, for Buckingham, Fleetwood Mac’s Tusk, the follow-up to Rumours, marks his favourite album by the group. Rather than try to recreate the success of its predecessor, the band decided to take a left turn and create an ambitiously experimental project with Buckingham firmly placed in the driving seat.

Discussing the project with UPROXX, he said: “The people who love Tusk love it for the music, but I think people probably also appreciate it for why we did it and how it does pit itself, in a way, against Rumours. And that was intentional for me. I was ambivalent about us being poised to fall into the trap of trying to make Rumours II.“

He continued: “Those first few albums had been all from the centre out — they were driven by our own impulses and our own sense of what was right and what needed to be done. And I didn’t want to suddenly start to follow the corporate formula: ‘If it works, run it into the ground.’ There was a lot of great music coming from the U.K. and Europe at that time, which reinforced that sense that you didn’t want to make yourself the establishment. You wanted to try to confound people’s expectations.”

Meanwhile, in a separate conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Buckingham went into detail about the obsessive lengths that he went to while acting as a producer. Discussing Fleetwood’s drumming on the title track, he said: “In those days, you didn’t have ProTools, so you basically had two-inch tape. Someone was holding a spool at one end of the room, and it was going around through the heads and around and around for 10 minutes or whatever we did. That was the basis of how we built the song.”

The guitarist continued: “I was very interested in confounding external expectations, not bowing to those expectations and starting to paint ourselves into a corner creatively by continuing to try to make Rumours 2 or 3. For that reason, not just the song ‘Tusk,’ but the album Tusk is probably my favourite album. Not necessarily for the music, but for why we did it—and it set me off on this alternative path that was a tightrope to walk between the big machine of Fleetwood Mac and the small machine of solo work that followed.”

While Tusk didn’t replicate the astronomical success of Rumours, there’s no joy in making the same album twice, and Buckingham much preferred to spread his wings in new artistic directions.