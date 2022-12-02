Lindsey Buckingham pays tribute to late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie









When news broke of Christine McVie’s passing on November 30th, the tributes poured in from everywhere. Now, her former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham has paid his respects with a touching tribute.

In a handwritten message shared on social media, the guitarist wrote: “Christine McVie’s sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking. Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister.”

As many of her fellow bandmates have commented, McVie was a spiritual lynchpin in the group. Stevie Nicks also eulogised her with a similar sentiment calling her a best friend.

As Buckingham continues: “For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today. I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy.”

The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist dubbed Fleetwood Mac’s songbird passed away at the age of 79 after a short illness. As of yet, no official cause of death has been announced.

You can see Buckingham’s full tribute below.

