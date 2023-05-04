Linda Lewis, the vocalist and backing singer to David Bowie, dead at 72









British vocalist Linda Lewis has passed away aged 72, her family has announced. Lewis achieved success as a solo artist and a backing singer for artists such as David Bowie, Cat Stevens and Jamiroquai. Notably, she appears on the former’s 1973 album, Aladdin Sane.

Lewis’s sister, Dee Lewis Clay, broke the news of her death on social media on Wednesday, May 3rd. “It is with the greatest sadness and regret we share the news that our beloved beautiful sister Linda Lewis passed away today peacefully at her home,” she wrote. “The family asks that you respect our privacy and allow us to grieve at this heartbreaking time.”

Linda Lewis was born Linda Ann Fredericks in West Ham in 1950. She attended stage school and appeared in a non-speaking role in 1961’s A Taste of Honey. Then, in 1964 she was featured as a screaming fan in The Beatles’ movie A Hard Day’s Night. Lewis taught herself to play the guitar and keys and performed at the first Glastonbury Festival in 1970.

Lewis achieved four top 40 hits during the 1970s, including ‘Rock-a-Doodle-Doo’, which reached number 15 in the UK. Her biggest hit was ‘It’s In His Kiss’, a cover of ‘The Shoop Shoop Song’ by Cher, which peaked at number six. Lewis was known for her vocal range spanning over five octaves.

Lewis is survived by her music agent husband, Neil Warnock.