Limited edition John Lennon ‘Imagine’ folio to be sold by Abbey Road Studios







As today marks the 50th anniversary of the release of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’, you’ve likely seen a slew of Memoriam floating around, but perhaps none as tasteful as the limited-edition folios.

Abbey Road Studios have announced a set of 500 John Lennon ‘Imagine’ hand-made folios crafted in collaboration with Yoko Ono Lennon herself.

As Isabel Garvey, the Managing Director of Abbey Road Studios, states: “We are thrilled to release this special ‘Imagine’ folio in partnership with Yoko Ono, to celebrate not only an iconic single and album but John Lennon’s artistry, and the imperative role he played in the Abbey Road story.”

Comprising of two prints featured in the ‘Imagine’ folio are replicas of original John Lennon artworks. The first depicts Lennon’s familiar self-portraits, originally made in 1968, handwritten lyrics from ‘Imagine’ and various other artworks, all displayed in a gorgeous set.

As the official press release reads: “Each hand-made folio is crafted from 135gsm Colorplan paper, covering a greyboard interior. The prints are both cradled with grey Colorplan holders and secured with black ribbon.”

These limited-edition folios will retail for £250 and be available exclusively at the Abbey Road store in London and online here.

For more on the celebration of the seismically influential record, you can read our in-depth look back and track rankings here.

