HBO and Lily-Rose Depp defend Sam Levinson over ‘The Idol’ production claims









Actor Lily-Rose Depp is standing up for her director Sam Levinson after several allegations that the forthcoming HBO series The Idol has become something of a “torture porn” production ever since the director took the reigns on the project.

“Sam is, for so many reasons, the best director I have ever worked with,” Depp said in a statement (via Rolling Stone). “Never have I felt more supported or respected in a creative space, my input and opinions more valued. Working with Sam is a true collaboration in every way—it matters to him, more than anything, not only what his actors think about the work, but how we feel performing it.”

However, one production member of The Idol said: “What I signed up for was a dark satire of fame and the fame model in the 21st century. The things that we subject our talent and stars to, the forces that put people in the spotlight and how that can be manipulated in the post-Trump world.” But then they added, “It went from satire to the thing it was satirizing.”

Another production member noted: “It was like any rape fantasy that any toxic man would have in the show — and then the woman comes back for more because it makes her music better.” The show sounds controversial to say the least, but it appears that its star is standing up for it.

As are HBO themselves, who stated: “[The Idol is one of our] most exciting and provocative original programs. The creative team has been committed to creating a safe, collaborative, and mutually respectful working environment, and last year, the team made creative changes they felt were in the best interest of both the production and the cast and crew.”

Check out the official teaser trailer, featuring Depp and The Weeknd below.