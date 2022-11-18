Lily-Rose Depp criticises ‘nepotism baby’ tag









Lily Rose-Depp, the daughter of the Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp, has criticised the label of “nepotism baby” that has been aimed at her throughout her acting career.

Explaining that the term is too often used against famous women over famous men, Depp also asserted that the fascination about her father and mother, French singer Vanessa Paradis, only exists in an ethereal online space. “The internet seems to care a lot about that kind of stuff,” she told Elle Magazine in an interview about her current Hollywood career both in front of and behind the camera.

Continuing, she adds: “People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part…The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things. Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There’s a lot of work that comes after that”.

Pointing out that she rarely heads the nepotism argument being aimed against men, Depp further stares: “It’s weird to me to reduce somebody to the idea that they’re only there because it’s a generational thing…It just doesn’t make any sense. If somebody’s mom or dad is a doctor, and then the kid becomes a doctor, you’re not going to be like, ‘Well, you’re only a doctor because your parent is a doctor.’ It’s like, ‘No, I went to medical school and trained’…I just hear it a lot more about women, and I don’t think that it’s a coincidence”.

Making her debut back in 2014 in Kevin Smith’s Tusk, Depp collaborated with the director for a second time two years later for Yoga Hosers before branching out into a promising wider career. In 2019, she appeared with Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson in David Michôd’s The King, before working with Keira Knightley in 2021s strange Christmas Coronavirus movie Silent Night.

Take a look at the trailer for the 2021 movie with Depp, Knightley and Sope Dirisu below.