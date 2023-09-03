Lily Gladstone labels ‘Yellowstone’ “delusional” and “deplorable”









Actor Lily Gladstone has shared a scathing verdict on several films and television shows made in Hollywood that glorify the old American western, most notably the Kevin Costner-led series Yellowstone.

Gladstone recently called Yellowstone “delusional” and “deplorable” in an interview with Vulture. Taylor Sheridan and John Linson created Yellowstone, which first premiered on Paramount back in 2018 and has since gathered notable acclaim.

The show’s success has led to two spinoff series called 1883 and 1923, and together, they focus on several generations of a Montana cattle ranch-owning family called the Duttons. Sheridan has faced criticism over the show for it being considered “anti-woke” or for the “red states”.

Gladstone is certainly critical of Yellowstone for how it mythologises the west, but she does not blame any of the Native American actors in it for taking the job, noting, “No offence to the Native talent in that. I auditioned several times. That’s what we had.”

The actor will star in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, which takes place in the 1920s and tells of the murder of the Osage Nation of Oklahoma, who lived in the middle of rich oil fields.

In an interview with Variety, Gladstone admitted that Scorsese had worked closely with the Osage Nation to represent them accurately. “The work is better when you let the world inform the work,” Gladstone said. “That was very refreshing how involved the production got with the [Osage Nation] community.”

She added, “As the community warmed up to our presence, the more the community got involved with the film. It’s a different movie than the one [Scorsese] walked in to make almost entirely because of what the community had to say about how it was being made and what was being portrayed.”