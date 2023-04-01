Lily Allen confirms she has no plans to release another album









Lily Allen has confirmed that she has no plans to release another album and described the experience of being a solo musician as “incredibly isolating”.

Allen has pivoted away from music into acting and has a starring role in the new Sky Atlantic sitcom Dreamland. Allen previously appeared in Danny Robins’ West End production 2:22 A Ghost Story and has signed up to feature in Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman this summer. However, it’s been five years since Allen’s last album, No Shame, and she has no plans to return to the recording studio.

Speaking as part of a new interview with The Times, Allen revealed that she wrote some songs ahead of Christmas but had no plans to create another musical project. She explained: “I absolutely love writing music. I just don’t want it to be so much about me, autobiographical . . . I’m too sensitive for the fallout of it all. I don’t really want to put myself out there as much.”

Allen continued: “When you’re a solo artist, it’s incredibly isolating. It’s your name that’s up above the door and you have to take responsibility for the words and your creative output in a way that I don’t with acting. And I’m finding that quite liberating.”

