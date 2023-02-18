Liam Neeson believes ‘Star Wars’ has been “diluted” by spinoffs projects









Liam Neeson is famous for his role as Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn in 1999’s Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. However, during a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actor revealed that he feels the franchise has been “diluted” by having “so many spinoffs”.

“No, I’m not,” Neeson responded to the question of whether he is interested in doing a Disney+ Star Wars show. “There’s so many spinoffs of Star Wars. It’s diluting it to me, and it’s taken away the mystery and the magic in a weird way.”

Despite the criticism of Disney’s expansion of the Star Wars universe, Neeson disclosed that “it was nice” to briefly reunite with Ewan McGregor for the acclaimed Disney+ project, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Notably, the miniseries is set ten years after the events of 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, with Neeson reprising his role as Qui-Gon Jinn for a brief, uncredited cameo appearance. “I had three lines to say, two lines,” he said of the small role. “And that was cool. I loved it. That’s it.”

Neeson’s comments come after he previously explained that he is only interested in returning to the role of Qui-Gon Jinn if it’s for a movie. “I’m a bit of a snob when it comes to TV, I must admit,” he explained to Comic Book last year. “I just like the big screen.”

Elsewhere, Liam Neeson recently criticised UFC star Conor McGregor for giving Ireland “a bad name”. He also slammed the sport of UFC, labelling it “like a bar fight”. During an interview with Men’s Health, Neeson specifically named the UFC star, stating: “I hate it…. That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name. I know he’s fit, and I admire him for that. But I can’t take it”.