Liam Gallagher shares 'Too Good For Giving Up' and discusses mental health









Liam Gallagher - 'Too Good For Giving Up' 4

Liam Gallagher has released his single, ‘Too Good For Giving Up’, which comes as part of a campaign where he’s asking fans, “How are you? Out of 10?” in a bid to support the mental health charity Talk Club. Gallagher is doing his bit to help win the battle against suicide, with all UK profits from the track will be donated to the organisation for six months.

Fans of Gallagher will already be familiar with the song as it appeared on his latest album, C’mon You Know, but with it released under these circumstances, the material is heard in a completely different light.

Really hitting a nerve, in the emotive piece, Gallagher sings: “Remember you belong here as much as anyone / Even when you’re just about to break.” Arriving with a video starring David Jonsson from Industry, the clip was filmed in the former Oasis frontman’s hometown of Manchester and aimed to capture the everyday struggles of depression.

For the campaign, Gallagher has opened up about losing loved ones to suicide to encourage men to discuss mental health. He fittingly released ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ to mark World Mental Health Day yesterday, October 10th.

As well as releasing the song, he spoke to fans on the charity’s Twitter account in a candid discussion about mental health, which saw everyone from Ricky Gervais to Louis Tomlinson get involved. The After Life star replied to Gallagher’s tweet: “About 7. All good, but a bit fat and old and tired. Thanks for asking. As you were.”

“We all know someone affected by suicide, which sadly seems to be at an all-time high,” Gallagher expressed. “I’ve lost many people far too early, and it’s important to talk. I’m really pleased to be able to help in any way with this song.”

The founders of Talk Club, Ben Akers and Gavin Thorpe, explained that the track has encouraged music fans to open up about their struggles with mental health.

“Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50, and Liam is a hero to many of that generation,” they said. “So to be collaborating with him on something that raises the awareness of Talk Club, and gets men talking and improving their mental fitness, will save lives.”

How are you? Out of 10? LG x@TalkClubUK pic.twitter.com/Z4SMTFCSf1 — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 8, 2022