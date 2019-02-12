Liam Gallagher announces huge headline concert in Ireland







Liam Gallagher has confirmed plans to play a huge headline show in Ireland this summer.

The concert, which will take place on June 23rd, will be held at the quite massive Independent Park in Cork.

The former Oasis frontman is taking his solo material back out on tour and has scheduled in a full European tour over the summer. With the Cork show taking place shortly before Glastonbury Festival, many have begun speculating over whether or not it could be used as a high-profile warm up gig.

Taking to social media to confirm the concert, Gallagher wrote: “I’m absolutely over the Keith, to be going back to County Cork to headline Irish Independent Park on 23rd June LG,” in a post on Twitter.

Tickets for the huge Cork concert are scheduled to be put on sale from 8.30am this Friday, February 15th.

I’m absolutely over the Keith, to be going back to County Cork to headline Irish Independent Park on 23rd June LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 12, 2019

In other Gallagher related news, the singer also confirmed plans to play new material after travelling to LA to record his fresh songs.

Gallagher, who released his debut solo album As You Were to critical acclaim last year, saw the record debut at number one in the charts and, remarkably, went gold in its first week of release.

Off the back of its success the album became the highest single-week vinyl sales in 20 years and Gallagher has toured the material extensively world wide for the past 12 months.

Now, fans have started asking what the next move is for the former Oasis man. Taking to Twitter, as we know all too well how much the 46-year-old loves to communicate via that platform, he wrote: “Biblical Wk in LA with my army of songwriters LG still got it,” with a hint at new music.

Asking more specifically, one fan enquired if the new songs would be played at his upcoming intimate gig at London’s Union Chapel next week… which Gallagher confirmed.

Biblical Wk in LA with my army of songwriters LG still got it x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 7, 2018

Yeah — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 7, 2018

