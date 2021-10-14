Letitia Wright denies anti-vaccination allegations









Letitia Wright, the star of the Oscar-winning Black Panther, has denied allegations that she expressed anti-vaccination views on the set of Marvel’s Black Panther 2.

Claiming earlier in 2021 that Wright was making anti-vaccination statements on set, the actor in turn temporarily deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts after sharing a video of the same rhetoric.

Responding to the accusations, Wright has now shared the following message on Instagram, “It saddens me to have to address the reports published by The Hollywood Reporter on October 6th 2021. The report spoke about my conduct on the set of Black Panther 2. I honestly assert that this was completely untrue”.

Continuing, she added: “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me, knows that I work incredibly hard at my craft & my main focus is always to do work that’s impactful and inspiring. That has been & will continue to be my only focus”.

Reprising her role as T’Challa’s sister, Shuri, Letitia Wright joins Daniel Kaluuya, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, and I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel in the ensemble cast, whilst Ryan Coogler returns to direct. With very few details about the plot to the sequel, the basic story will continue the story of the fictional Wakanda after the death of T’Challa, previously portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige announced that the character Ironheart will make her screen debut in the film, set to be played by Dominique Thorne with previous credits in Judas And The Black Messiah and If Beale Street Could Talk.

Take a look at the response to the allegations from Letitia Wright, below.

Comments