‘Let It Be’ director says he “doesn’t care” what Ringo Starr thinks









Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson is set to release a documentary series about the making of The Beatles’ iconic album Let It Be, featuring footage from Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s 1970 documentary of the same name. Described by Jackson as “a documentary about a documentary,” The Beatles: Get Back promises to be a worthwhile watch for all fans.

It isn’t just fans who are excited, with Ringo Starr recently stating that he had discussions with Jackson about the making of the new documentary series. While detailing the plans for the project, Starr also revealed that he had an intense dislike for the original documentary directed by Lindsay-Hogg which he found to be devoid of any joy.

“I didn’t feel any joy in the original documentary, it was all focused on one moment which went down between two of the lads [McCartney and Harrison],” said Starr. “The rooftop concert [unannounced Beatles gig from the Apple Corps rooftop in 1969] was also only about seven to eight minutes long. With Peter’s [documentary] it’s 43 minutes long. It’s about the music and a lot of joy.”

He continued: “I had several talks with Peter about how I felt. I thought it was miserable. I said, ‘There was lots of laughter, I was there, we were laughing, we were having fun. We were playing and doing what we do’.

“So Peter kept coming into LA with his iPad and he’d show me sections. He said, ‘Look what I’ve found here’ and he showed us laughing and having fun as a band. There was a lot of joy in making those records, those tracks so I’m certainly looking forward to seeing the whole thing. Even if you saw that little trailer that came out late last year, it’s full of fun.”

The director of the original documentary recently responded to these claims in an interview with Rolling Stone. Lindsay-Hogg said: “Personally, I don’t care. That’s his opinion. And we all have them. I mean, the polite version is everybody’s got elbows and everybody’s got opinions. I like Ringo. And I don’t think he’s seen the movie for 50 years.”

Adding, “And I think, if you haven’t seen the movie in a long time, and you may not have the best memory in the world, all that kind of gets mixed up in your brain about what it was like. Because when I saw it last, I’m thinking, ‘What is he talking about?’ In fact, there’s great joy and connection and collaboration, and good times and jokes and affection in Let It Be.”

The Beatles: Get Back will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting from November 25th. Watch the brand new trailer for Peter Jackson’s documentary series about The Beatles below.