Let Geddy Lee give you some tobogganing advice this winter









If there’s one thing Canadians know a lot about, it’s how to adapt and survive in cold climates. Pretty much every city in the Great White North gets plenty of snow during the winter season, so much so that learning to skate is almost a requirement for all kids while growing up. If you need some advice during these chilly months, turn to your chosen trusted Canadian, and if you don’t have one on hand, take some notes from everyone’s favourite Toronto native – Rush bassist Geddy Lee.

While appearing on the satirical television programme Rick Mercer Report back in 2004, Lee stepped up with some advice on how to enjoy one of winter’s premiere pastimes: tobogganing. Here in the States, we call it “sledding”, but I’m not about to go against the word of Lee, who seems to have a firm handle on the do’s and don’ts of the snowy activity.

Some of Lee’s invaluable advice includes choosing a hill that’s not too steep (“Don’t be a hero”, as Lee puts it) and to always wear a helmet. When he makes his first descent down the incline, Lee unleashes a wail that fans have come to expect from the high-voiced frontman. Lee hasn’t hit those notes since the 1970s, but I guess all it takes is one exciting trip down a snow-covered hill.

Once he gets down the hill, Lee goes full rock star and advises the watcher to hand off their toboggan to their designated roadie in order to go for another trip. Before he’s done, Lee takes the opportunity to warn viewers against sticking their tongues to metal toboggans before doing just that.

It’s all a bit of silly fun from Lee, who I would trust with most winter-themed activities. Need hockey advice? Geddy Lee’s your man. Need to build a warm enclosure for the chilly months? Lee’s probably got some tips. When you’re as associated with Canada as Lee is, you’ve probably picked up a thing or two about how to deal with snow and wind. Just make sure you keep your arms and legs inside the toboggan before unleashing a high note of your own.

Check out Lee’s public service announcement down below.