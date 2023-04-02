How Leonardo DiCaprio’s e-cigarette found itself in Margot Robbie’s “butt crack”









In 2013, Leonardo DiCaprio starred in the titular role of Jordan Belfort in Martin Scorsese blockbuster The Wolf of Wall Street. The biopic follows the story of Stratton Oakmont, a brokerage house that defrauded thousands of investors through the early 1990s. The movie shows Belfort’s journey to the Wall Street throne alongside his right-hand man Donnie, portrayed by Jonah Hill. However, the high life doesn’t last long as the FBI closes in on the drug-fueled business venture.

Margot Robbie co-stars as Belfort’s wife, Naomi Lapaglia, who shares his disposable fortune and humongous mansion. In one of the film’s most memorable scenes, Belfort arrives home a little jaded after a flight in his helicopter which, given that he was more chemically impaired than a Grateful Dead audience, very nearly ended in disaster.

The next day, Lapaglia confronts Belfort about his questionable antics, eventually using her good looks and the prospect of sex to taunt him. As Robbie spreads her legs, revealing private parts Basic Instinct style, DiCaprio’s Belfort leaves it a few moments before reminding her that she’s sat in front of a nanny cam.

Undoubtedly, this was one of the most comically absorbing moments of the movie, but funnier still was a behind-the-sex-scene anecdote that Robbie shared with The Talk in 2015. “I don’t know if he wants me telling this story, but we’d just finished this scene, and Leo always carries an e-cigarette with him, like all the time,” Robbie explained. “So he hid it under a pillow while we were shooting.

“Afterwards … he’s like, ‘Where is it? Where did I put it? I had it right here’. I was looking around with him – both still sitting in this bed – and then I went, ‘Oh, um, it’s literally, like, in my butt crack. I’m sitting on it. I am so sorry.’

“He probably threw it away. It was so embarrassing,” she added. “So yeah, sex scenes are super sexy.”

In 2018, Robbie further discussed the scene in an interview with Porter. “It doesn’t come across when you’re watching the movie, but in reality, we’re in a tiny bedroom with 30 crew crammed in. For 17 hours, I’m pretending to be touching myself. It’s just a very weird thing, and you have to bury the embarrassment and absurdity, really deep, and fully commit.”

The movie marked Robbie’s major Hollywood breakthrough and was a huge success to add to director Scorsese’s jam-packed locker. Remembering Robbie’s eventful audition in Time Magazine‘s 100 Most Influential People Issue, Scorsese said: “She clinched her part in The Wolf of Wall Street during our first meeting by hauling off and giving Leonardo DiCaprio a thunderclap of a slap on the face. [It was] an improvisation that stunned us all.”