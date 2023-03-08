Leonardo DiCaprio was questioned by the FBI over links to financer









Leonardo DiCaprio has been questioned by the FBI in his connections to financer Jho Low. Low has been accused of embezzling $4.5million dollars from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund. DiCaprio’s history with Low can be traced back to 2010 when they met in New York.

DiCaprio has mentioned keeping in touch with Low through the years, saying (via NME), “I was working for him… and that business also translates into being social. And so we saw each other more, and there was more interaction”. Since their meeting in a nightclub in 2010, law enforcement was given an Interpol notice regarding Low, who has been believed to be hiding out in China when the accusations came out.

In addition to being acquaintances, Low was also involved in getting The Wolf of Wall Street off the ground back in 2013.

Low’s other famous friends included Jamie Foxx and Miranda Kerr, who he showered with lavish such as cars and fine jewellery. DiCaprio has since forfeited the gifts he got from Low in 2017, when a government seizing order forced him to give up his Marlon Brando statuette from Low’s production company. Kim Kardashian has also been tied to Low’s business affairs, recalling to the FBI about spending time with Low in a casino until the early hours of the morning.

While DiCaprio has claimed to lose contact with Low after learning about his business tactics, saying that he was not aware of Low’s way of conducting business at the time. According to FBI agents, DiCaprio did not look at the contracts behind his partnership with Low, saying (via Huffington Post), ” Usually, DiCaprio relies on his reps to read the reports and give him an okay to continue to work with someone. In this case, his reps gave him the green light to continue to work with Low”.