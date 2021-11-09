Leonardo DiCaprio to star in Jim Jones biopic









It appears as though the questionable obsession with mass murderers and cult leaders in popular culture is ploughing on, with Leonardo DiCaprio in final negotiations to star as Jim Jones in a feature film about the infamous Jonestown incident.

The biopic titled Jim Jones is being written by Scott Rosenberg, the same scriptwriter behind Venom, Con Air and Jumanji: The Next Level, whilst DiCaprio will produce alongside Jennifer Davisson as part of their Appian Way production company.

The story itself is a notorious and deeply unsettling one that arguably shouldn’t be fictionalised at all, following the cult leader Jim Jones who convinced 918 people to commit suicide in a remote community in 1978. Well told, with accounts from the fortunate survivors of the incident, in the documentary Jonestown: The Life and Death of Peoples Temple from director Stanley Nelson Jr. in 2006, the nature of this new biopic starring DiCaprio is certainly contentious.

The actor is due to appear in Killers of the Flower Moon from filmmaker Martin Scorsese in the near future, alongside Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons and Robert De Niro. Currently without a release date, Scorsese’s film follows a series of murders that happened against the Osage people in Oklahoma during the 1920s and the discovery of oil on their land.

Sooner still, Leonardo DiCaprio will appear in Don’t Look Up for Netflix and director Adam McKay, alongside a star-studded cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Evans, Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep. The story is a bombastic sci-fi comedy, revolves around a pair of astronomers (DiCaprio and Lawrence) who become aware of a comet heading straight for earth and try to warn government officials, Meryl Streep’s president and Jonah Hill’s chief of staff.

Take a look at the trailer for the film below.