Leonardo DiCaprio says Martin Scorsese “instinctively knew” Lily Gladstone was right for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’









Leonardo DiCaprio has stated that director Martin Scorsese “instinctively knew” it was the right decision to cast Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Killers of the Flower Moon is due for release on Friday, October 20th, and stars DiCaprio and Gladstone alongside Scorsese’s long-time collaborator Robert De Niro. It follows the murders of Osage tribe members in the 1920s and the resulting investigation.

According to DiCaprio, the film spotlights “a completely forgotten part of American history” and an “open wound that still festers”.

DiCaprio also took the time to gush over his costar’s performance, dubbing her performance in the film “absolutely astonishing” before explaining how “she carries the entire film and the story”.

He added to British Vogue: “There was no reading… Marty just instinctively knew Lily was the one.” According to DiCaprio, there was a truthfulness in her eyes that Scorsese could see even through a computer screen.

Gladstone, meanwhile, noted: “I don’t want to label this a western. I’m happy that it’s being labelled a tragedy.”

Gladstone was living at home with her parents at the time when two casting directors put her name forward for the film. She explained: “I thought, I don’t want to move to LA because I’m kind of an atypical actor. I think it’s going to be hard for me to find a place if I take that route.”

Killers of the Flower Moon marks the actor’s sixth feature film collaboration with Scorsese, but DiCaprio has never seen the director click with someone so quickly before. He said: “I’ve never known [Scorsese] meet somebody and then immediately afterwards have this gravitational pull and instinct to say, ‘Let’s not wait another minute.'”

Catch a first glimpse at Gladstone’s performance in Killers of the Flower Moon below.