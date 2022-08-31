The moment Leonardo DiCaprio helped save a man's life in the Caribbean









Plenty of actors get the chance to play heroes on screen. However, not all of them fulfil the role in real life. Hollywood heartthrob turned icon Leonardo DiCaprio has done both. He played Rose’s hero in Titanic, where he saved her from freezing in icy waters, and in 2020 he helped rescue a lost man in Caribbean waters.

This story broke in January when the Django Unchained actor walked the Golden Globe carpet with a nomination for his performance in Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

It was reported that DiCaprio was on board a vacation yacht with his then-partner and some friends near the island of St. Bart’s. They suddenly overheard a message that a man had fallen overboard near the neighbouring island of St. Martin.

A source described the scene, stating: “The captain of his ship sent out a panicked emergency message and Leonardo and his team agreed to look for the poor guy”.

DiCaprio didn’t hesitate to join the search. Sources claim that his boat was the only responder, heading out into the rougher seas to help locate the lost man. Their search eventually proved successful, as they soon found the man near Saba island.

The man had been treading through waters for at least 11 hours, so he was dangerously dehydrated. He was taken aboard the boat, where he received food, water and dry clothes. The only response he could give at the time was, “I should have died”, showing his serve shock.

Several news outlets approached DiCaprio for a comment on his heroic actions. However, he chose to remain silent on the matter. After his help rescuing the man, the actor returned to attending award shows for his performance as Rick Dalton.

