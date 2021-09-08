Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill and more star in new 'Don't Look Up' Netflix trailer







Boasting an enormous ensemble cast, the brand new trailer for Netflix’s Don’t Look Up has been released online, with the streaming giant sending a considerable message in the scope of the project.

Released on Christmas Eve in the United States, Don’t Look Up focuses on an astronomy graduate (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor (Leonardo DiCaprio) who discover a comet heading on a collision course with earth. Unable to convince the general public of the severity of the situation, the two hire a media team to take the story to the White House in a last-ditch effort to save the world.

Directed by Adam McKay, the filmmaker behind Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Step Brothers and The Big Short, the film looks to be a bombastic comedy romp starring some of the industry’s biggest names. Joining stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman and Ariana Grande.

It’s a serious statement of intent from Netflix, showing off their most impressive ensemble cast to date alongside 2020s The Midnight Sky, 2019 effort 6 Underground and 2018’s Bird Box.

Speaking recently to People Magazine, Leonardo DiCaprio reported, “Adam has an unparalleled ability to spark conversation with humour and timely stories”.

Continuing, the iconic actor stated, “I knew when I read his script that it was incredibly unique, as it struck an important chord concerning the modern world we live in. Adam has woven an incredibly timely message about society, how we communicate, our current priorities, and the climate crisis into an absurdly funny yet important movie”.

Don’t Look Up is due for release on Netflix on December 24 on the streaming site, and in UK cinemas on December 10. Check out the brand new trailer right here:

