Leonardo DiCaprio reveals his favourite Martin Scorsese movie









Over the course of his fascinating career as one of the most acclaimed actors in the industry, Leonardo DiCaprio has had the opportunity to work with some of the greatest filmmakers in the world. From Christopher Nolan to Quentin Tarantino, many well-known auteurs have actively sought out the chance to collaborate with DiCaprio after witnessing his talents in multiple iconic projects. However, one particular director will always have a special place in his heart.

Throughout his award-winning filmography, the projects that stand out are his incredible collaborations with Martin Scorsese. Starting with the 2002 historical epic Gangs of New York, DiCaprio has returned to work alongside Scorsese on several movies that have become an integral part of popular culture. Including the likes of The Departed, Shutter Island and The Wolf of Wall Street, it’s undeniable that Scorsese knows how to bring the best out of DiCaprio.

Earlier this year, the two creative titans returned with another brand-new project, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Titled Killers of the Flower Moon, DiCaprio stars alongside Scorsese’s other frequent collaborator, Robert De Niro, in a widely praised epic about the 1920s Oklahoma murders that took place in the Osage Nation. Ahead of its theatrical release in October, the film has already been cited as one of the best works of 2023.

DiCaprio’s respect for Scorsese originated at an early age when he discovered his favourite film by the American auteur. In an interview with Charlie Rose, he revealed: “The one that really moved me the most was Taxi Driver, I remember watching it at 15 years old and being transfixed with Travis Bickle because I was locked into this character, and I felt such incredible empathy toward him, I understood him, I understood his loneliness, and then he deceived me.”

The reason why the script resonated with DiCaprio was because it made him relate to the troubled protagonist before shocking him out of that connection. He added: “At the point he deceived me, I said, ‘Who is this guy I am watching? Who is this person?’ and I was identifying with him, and I was with him on this journey, and all of a sudden, ’This is not the person that I thought he was.’ To me, it’s really the greatest independent film ever made.”

In the same conversation, Scorsese acknowledges the central creative force behind the greatness of Taxi Driver: Paul Schrader’s script. He points out that it was Brian De Palma who handed him Schrader’s powerful screenplay, which was actually influenced by a difficult period in his life when he was living in his car and suffering from a terrible stomach ulcer.

Watch the interview below.