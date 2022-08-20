Leonardo DiCaprio's "favourite actor of all time"









Leonardo DiCaprio got his first big break as a teenager on This Boy’s Life, which allowed him to learn from the best in Robert De Niro, who DiCaprio has called his “favourite actor of all time”. It was an experience which has stuck with him and helped him become the Academy Award-winning actor he is today.

DiCaprio knew from an early age that all he wanted to do with his life was to become an actor, and growing up in Los Angeles meant he was in the best place to follow his fantasy. Having Hollywood in spitting distance of his childhood home allowed him to be ambitious and dream of one day having his name in lights alongside his heroes, such as De Niro.

During the late 1980s, DiCaprio began to get regular acting work and appeared in the television series, Parenthood, which helped establish him as a child star. He soon graduated into feature films, and beating off completion from 400 other boys to land a role alongside De Niro in This Boy’s Life was a landmark achievement that changed the course of DiCaprio’s career.

It was a step up from the low-budget productions he was accustomed to, but De Niro saw something in him which made him handpick the teenager for the role. “I was 15 years old, and I remember every single detail. Everything was so new to me,” he told Time Out of the film. “Watching Robert De Niro on set, seeing his dedication, was one of the most influential experiences of my life,” DiCaprio continued.

In 2014, DiCaprio told Variety he felt greatly intimidated by working alongside De Niro and still feels that way in his presence “to this day”. The Titanic star continued: “He is my favourite actor of all time, he really is. That relationship with him and Scorsese just influenced every one of my friends in the industry that I’ve met through the years.”

He added: “That is sort of the golden relationship of cinema to me. I mean, it just gets no better than that. That run of films that they did together is just… I can’t even talk about it, it’s that mind-blowing.”

DiCaprio also cast his mind on his audition which was daunting because he had to scream in the face of De Niro, which won him the approval of the legendary actor. “He told me, ‘I was the one who said you should get the job,’ which is very sweet,” he said.

Three years later, they worked together again in Marvin’s Room, with DiCaprio cast in the leading role. The pair also starred as fictional versions of themselves alongside Brad Pitt and Martin Scorsese in 2015’s The Audition, where the three actors competed to star in the director’s next film, which displayed the natural chemistry between the duo.