Leonardo DiCaprio names the most difficult aspect of moviemaking: "You're powerless"









Leonardo DiCaprio has enjoyed one of Hollywood’s longest and most successful careers. The actor made his screen debut in the 1980s, appearing in minor TV roles before moving on to low-budget horror movies like 1991’s Critters 3.

Following the success of What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?, DiCaprio was put on course for Hollywood stardom, appearing as the romantic lead in some of the 1990s most celebrated dramas, including 1996’s Romeo + Juliet and 1997’s Titanic. Since then, the actor has worked with everyone from Martin Scorsese to Christopher Nolan. Despite all his success, DiCaprio is still incredibly aware of how easily an actor can fall out of favour.

Success is a funny thing. An actor can receive countless award nominations and glowing reviews but be simultaneously loathed by the general public. The reverse is also true, with some actors developing cult status despite being trashed in the press. DiCaprio has the kind of career ambitious young actors dream of. Combining box office success with critical reverence, Leo – like the fated vessel that made him a star – is unsinkable. If a director manages to get DiCaprio on board, they can be sure that people will come to see their movie.

As one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors, you’d think DiCaprio would possess unbreakable confidence. Not true. The actor has always been rather philosophical about his success, seeming to view it as an innately untrustworthy and deceptive beast. During an interview with 60-Minutes Australia, DiCaprio explained that he’s learned to ignore critics. Unfortunately, there’s one aspect of moviemaking that he simply can’t turn away from. “Look, I strive to be the best actor I can be, and whether I’ve achieved that is always up to the audience and critics to decide,” he began. “I don’t have any power over that. “

DiCaprio continued: “And that’s the one thing about making movies that’s always frightening and exhilarating, is that you can go into it with the best possible intent, work as hard as you possibly can, and people for whatever reason may just disconnect with the movie. And that’s—and you’re powerless to that. You really are.”

Despite this feeling of powerlessness, DiCaprio has said that there are certain things an actor can do to ensure they’re working to their best ability. “All you can do is really show up on set and, you know, work as hard as you possibly can,” he explained, “And that’s—that I can say that I do.”