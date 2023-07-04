Leonard Cohen’s perfect cover of Cass Elliot song ‘You Know Who I Am’









The legacy of Leonard Cohen is one of the most esteemed. For the very name itself has a strong connection with the very best in musical innovation and lyrical poetry. The Canadian-born singer-songwriter gained worldwide recognition for his introspective and emotionally evocative music, characterised by his deep baritone voice and poetic lyrics. Cohen has become one of the most widely covered artists and has inspired some of the biggest names in music, from Bob Dylan to Kurt Cobain.

Cohen never really envisioned himself as a singer, at least not at first. Judy Collins recorded ‘Suzanne’ – a song written by Cohen – for her 1966 album In My Life, and it would be a whole year later before Cohen would record it for his own debut album. Even then, he still didn’t perform in front of an audience. In late 1967, he reluctantly played a fundraiser with Collins: “He got out on stage and started singing,” she said. “Everybody was going crazy — they loved it. And he stopped about halfway through and walked off the stage.”

Cohen’s work is so heavily steeped in originality that he garnered mass attention. He had an inherent natural flair for writing about themes of love, desire, and spirituality. His approach as a poet was to express from the heart, and so he would almost always provide just that: writings of his own personal musings. With that, a cover of others’ work wasn’t to be expected of him, particularly as he really only viewed himself as a lyrical tool for the more talented stars.

At the height of his fame, covers were rife. In the 1960s and ’70s, The Beatles released a cover of Top Notes’ ‘Twist and Shout’ in 1963; Led Zeppelin released a cover of Jake Holmes’ ‘Dazed and Confused’ in 1969; Jimi Hendrix released a cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘All Along the Watchtower’ in 1968; and the Rolling Stones released a cover of The Flying Burrito Brothers’ ‘Wild Horses’ in 1971. And that’s just four of a countless figure.

So for Cohen, as someone who is famously often covered but rarely ever the one to do the covering, releasing his own version of Cass Elliot’s ‘You Know Who I Am’ was a big moment. The song was actually originally written by Cohen for Elliot, who recorded the song for her 1968 album Dream a Little Dream. Cohen released his own version in 1969 for his second album, Songs from a Room. His version is quintessential Cohen – the song showcases his ability to craft deeply introspective and emotionally resonant compositions.

With its sparse instrumentation and gentle acoustic guitar, Cohen’s ‘You Know Who I Am’ creates a reflective atmosphere that allows the lyrics to take centre stage. Cohen’s poetic and evocative language invites your own introspection and lamentation of the complexities of human existence.

While not as widely known as some of Cohen’s other songs, ‘You Know Who I Am’ remains a beautiful and introspective piece in his discography. It is appreciated by fans for its lyrical depth, musical craftsmanship, and the way it captures the essence of Leonard Cohen’s introspective and poetic style.