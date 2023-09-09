When Leonard Bernstein listed the great works of the 20th century









Widely regarded as one of the most significant musical pioneers of the 20th century, American conductor/composer Leonard Bernstein‘s contributions to music are simply invaluable. The recipient of almost every major award related to his field, Bernstein had an eclectic range of inspiration when it came to music genres, but it wasn’t just music that moved him. From modernist poetry to cinema, he appreciated everything that contributed to the great philosophical discourse of his time.

In 1972, Bernstein accepted a position at Harvard, where he delivered a series of lectures titled The Unanswered Questions. In it, he explored various subjects, such as Noam Chomsky’s theories about language and their application within musical frameworks, but one of the most striking segments is the fifth lecture, in which he elaborated on the overwhelming artistic crisis of the 20th century. While doing so, he ended up listing the definitive masterpieces of the period.

Bernstein began: “In fact, all the truly great works of our century have been borne of despair or of protest or of a refuge from both, but anguish informs them all. Think of Sartre’s Nausea, Camus’ The Stranger, Gide’s The Counterfeiters, The Sun Also Rises, The Magic Mountain and Doctor Faustus. The Last of the Just, even Lolita. And Picasso’s Guernica. And [Giorgio De] Chirico, [Salvador] Dalí. And Eliot’s The Cocktail Party, Murder in the Cathedral, Four Quartets.”

According to the revered conductor, all the great works of art that captured the public imagination during the 20th century have been united by common philosophical underpinnings of despair and death. Ranging from Federico Fellini’s incredible masterpiece La Dolce Vita to The Beatles’ vastly influential album Revolver, the art of the previous century was created as a response to the crisis of despair and disillusionment.

Elaborating on this phenomenon, Bernstein also talked about the importance of faith: “We’re now face to face with the truly ultimate ambiguity, which is the human spirit. This is the most fascinating ambiguity of all, that is, as each of us grows up, the mark of our maturity is that we learn to accept our mortality, and yet, we persist in our search for immortality. We may believe it’s all transient, even that it’s all over, yet we believe in a future. We believe.”

He added: “We emerge from the cinema after three hours of the most abject degeneracy in a film such as La Dolce Vita, and we emerge on wings, from the sheer creativity of it. We can fly on to a future. And the same is true after witnessing the hopelessness of Godot in the theatre or after the aggressive violence of The Rite of Spring in the concert hall. Or even after listening to the bittersweet young cynicism of an album called Revolver. We have wings to fly on. We have to believe in that kind of creativity, I know I do.”

Nausea – Jean-Paul Sartre

The Stranger – Albert Camus

The Counterfeiters – André Gide

The Sun Also Rises – Ernest Hemingway

The Magic Mountain – Thomas Mann

Doctor Faustus – Thomas Mann

The Last of the Just – André Schwarz-Bart

Lolita – Vladimir Nabokov

Guernica – Pablo Picasso

The works of Giorgio De Chirico

The works of Salvador Dalí

The Cocktail Party – T.S. Eliot

Murder in the Cathedral – T.S. Eliot

Four Quartets – T.S. Eliot

The Age of Anxiety – W.H. Auden

For the Time Being – W.H. Auden

The works of Boris Pasternak

The works of Pablo Neruda

The works of Sylvia Plath

‘Eleanor Rigby’ – The Beatles

‘A Day in the Life’ – The Beatles

‘She’s Leaving Home’ – The Beatles

La Dolce Vita – Federico Fellini

Waiting for Godot – Samuel Beckett

Mother Courage and Her Children – Bertolt Brecht, Margarete Steffin

The Rite of Spring – Igor Stravinsky

Revolver – The Beatles