Leonard Bernstein’s children on ‘Maestro’: “We literally opened our doors”









The children of the famed conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein have admitted that they were blown away after first seeing Bradley Cooper play their father in the new movie Maestro, which Cooper also directed.

When they appeared at the American premiere of the film, Jamie, Alexander, and Nina discussed their impressions, with Jamie telling Variety, “It took our breath away; it made us gasp. In some pictures, we could tell a little bit that it was Bradley.”

He added, “But there were certain photographs where we would go, ‘Oh my God!’ It was so amazingly perfect.” Nina then said, “I had a FaceTime call come in, and I didn’t recognise the number. But I chanced it, and it was my father as an old man!”

“Obviously, that was not my father as an old man; it was Bradley,” Nina went on. “I could not stop laughing. He had the cigarette and the glasses; it was so spot on.” The three children had attended the New York Film Festival premiere at David Geffen Hall.

Jamie Bernstein also noted that Cooper had been gifted his father’s medicine case, while Carey Mulligan had been given his mother’s gold lighter. Cooper had also been allowed to film inside the Bernstein family home in Fairfield, Connecticut.

“We literally opened our doors to Bradley and his team,” Jamie said, adding, “There was a bathrobe that he actually wore in some of the footage. And there was a dress of our mother’s that Carey wore.”

Check out the trailer for Maestro below.