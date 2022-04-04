Grammys 2022: H.E.R, Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker bring rock 'n' roll









The 64th annual Grammy Award ceremony saw a whole heap of attitude last night (April 3rd), with H.E.R, Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker teaming up for a high-octane medley.

H.E.R opened the performance alone on stage dressed in a glittering purple suit. Flanked by a keytarist and bassist decked out in two-tone suits, she kicked off with a rendition of ‘Damage’ from her debut studio album, Back of My Mind. After successfully wowing the crowd with her velvet-lined vocal runs, she took to a drum kit to deliver an earth-shattering solo.

H.E.R was then joined on stage by fellow drummer Travis Barker and rock icon Lenny Kravitz, with whom she performed a cover of Kravitz’s 1993 hit ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way?’. In the trio’s hands, the Grammys became an immersive rock concert, with H.E.R and Kravitz trading guitar riffs over Barker’s thrashing drums.

H.E.R received no less than eight award nominations at last night’s ceremony. Her single ‘Fight For You’ won Best Traditional R&B Performance, but lost out to Silk Sonic’s ‘Leave the Door Open’ when it came to Song Of The Year, for which H.E.R was also nominated.

The musician was also nominated for Album of the Year for Back Of My Mind, but the award ended up going to We Are by Jon Batiste. Back Of My Mind also lost out on Best R&B album to Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales. While ‘Damage’ was nominated for Best R&B performance, it lost to a tie between Sullivan’s ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’ and ‘Leave The Door Open’.

Speaking to Billboard, H.E.R opened up about her songwriting process: “Everything that I’ve released represents me,” she began. “I’ll never put out something just because it looks or sounds good. It has to be authentic to me — all across the board.”

See the performance, below.

THIS IS WHAT THE #GRAMMYS ARE FOR!



Random, unexpected collabs! @HerMusicX brought out Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Travis Braker, and the legendary Lenny Kravitz! pic.twitter.com/T3OOlsEGfp — Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) April 4, 2022