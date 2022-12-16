Lee Isaac Chung is in talks to direct 'Twister' sequel









Lee Isaac Chung has been garnering critical attention since his 2007 drama Munyurangabo, which was called a “masterpiece” by Roger Ebert. However, his most prominent feature came in 2020 when he released his semi-autobiographical work Minari.

Undoubtedly among the best films of the year, Minari captured the complex experience of immigration in beautiful ways. Before he set out to make Minari, Chung was contemplating the prospect of retirement from filmmaking since he had already accepted a teaching position.

However, the appeal of making a film on the subject of immigration and his own life was too tempting for the director to pass on it. During a conversation with NPR, Chung said: “I didn’t set out to just write 80 [memories], but that’s how many just flowed out of me in one session. These were little visual memories, little details.”

The director added: “I’ve seen people who aren’t Korean immigrants work on this film and also feel choked up and feel emotional about it because they remember their own families. Immigration stories are family stories… What often gets overlooked in that story is the fact that a lot of that is happening due to the feeling of love, that feeling of a desire to sacrifice for each other.”

According to the latest reports, Chung is now in talks to direct a potential sequel to the 1996 Jan de Bont disaster epic Twister. Steven Spielberg, who was also one of the producers of the original film, was involved in the production talks of the sequel after Mark L. Smith wrote the screenplay for the new project.

