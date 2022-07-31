The one Led Zeppelin song that Jimmy Page dislikes because it 'sounded like Rod Stewart'









Led Zeppelin was Jimmy Page’s baby, but not everything the band released was to his personal taste. Usually, he was on the same page as Robert Plant; however, on occassion, the two artists would have differing views regarding their output, and ‘All My Love’ was a sticking point between the pair.

The track is softer than traditional Led Zeppelin material, but there’s a good reason why they showed their tender side on ‘All My Love’. Plant wrote it in tribute to his five-year-old son, Karac, who died after suffering from a virus. The singer remembers his late son whenever he performs the song, and in 2018, Plant explained: “It was just paying tribute to the joy that [Karac] gave us as a family and, in a crazy way, still does occasionally.”

Even though Page doesn’t like the track from a musical standpoint, he understands that it wasn’t his business to intervene, and ‘All My Love’ needed to be moulded completely in Plant’s vision. The guitarist knows his complaints were trivial in the grand scheme of things compared to the anguish his bandmate was suffering.

As soon as they were in the studio, Page was uncomfortable with the creation because it didn’t fit into the Led Zeppelin ethos, but he chose to keep his feelings to himself. In an interview with the SF Gate in 2000, Page refused to name a song he hated by the band, and after being pressed about the subject, the axeman eventually admitted that ‘All My Love’ made him feel uncomfortable.

He explained: “The only one I never felt comfortable playing was ‘All My Love.’ That was not my sort of deal. It sort of felt like the Rod Stewart songs of the time with the scarf-waving chorus. That wasn’t really my thing.”

This isn’t the only time that Page has spoken about his dislike for ‘All My Love’, and in an interview published in Brad Tolinski’s Light and Shade, he said: “I was a little worried about the [‘All My Love’] chorus. I could just imagine people doing the wave and all of that. And I thought ‘That is not us. That is not us’.”

While it wasn’t up his street, Page was fine with Zeppelin releasing ‘All My Love’ as long as it was a one-off. He concluded: “In its place it was fine, but I would not have wanted to pursue that direction in the future.” For a band to survive, they need to operate on a democratic basis, and Page’s acceptance of Plant’s vision for ‘All My Life’ shows why Zeppelin became greats.

