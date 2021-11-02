Le Tigre settle ‘Deceptacon’ lawsuit with Barry Mann









The lawsuit between Le Tigre (Kathleen Hanna and Johanna Fateman) and the singer Barry Mann around the group’s song, ‘Deceptacon’, has finally been settled after Mann accused Le Tigre of copying elements of one of his hits from the 1960s.

Mann sent Hanna and Fateman a series of cease-and-desist letters that alleged their 1999 song infringed on his 1961 song ‘Who Put The Bomp (Bomp, Bomp, Bomp)’. In response, Le Tigre filed a countersuit, in which they claimed that Mann’s hit was “not original” in the first place and that there were no grounds for a “legitimate copyright claim”.

It has been reported that the claims have been “amicably resolved” in a confidential agreement with no admission of liability made in public. As a consequence, the suit has been dismissed with prejudice, which means that Mann will be unable to refile it in the future.

Le Tigre’s countersuit included the following passage: “Mr. Mann did not create these vocables or song titles; rather, it appears that Mr. Mann and his co-writer copied them from Black doo-wop groups active during the late 1950s and early 1960s. In short, the ‘Bomp’ lyrics at issue are not original to Mr. Mann, and Defendants have no legitimate copyright claim in them.”

After Le Tigre successfully filed the countersuit, they publically addressed Mann’s claims in a statement, arguing: “The lyrics that Mann claims to be theirs are not protectable by copyright because they are not original to the song. Le Tigre didn’t need Mann’s permission to release ‘Deceptacon’ in 1999, and we won’t stand for his threats now.”

Le Tigre last made headlines in 2016 with their comeback single ‘I’m With Her’, which was released in support of Hillary Clinton’s US presidential campaign in 2016. It was their first offering since 2004’s This Island.

You can listen to both songs in question, below.