Lawyer for Jonathan Majors releases texts messages appearing to be from woman taking the blame for fight









The attorney for Lovecraft Country and Creed III star Jonathan Majors, released text messages yesterday claiming to come from the woman he is accused of assaulting last Saturday in Manhattan, New York. In them, she appears to take the blame for the altercation.

Per the messages – which have not been independently verified according to Variety – the woman wrote to Majors after the incident that “I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone.” She also said she was “angry” that the actor had been arrested and that she did not give her blessing to the charges he’s facing.

“I reiterated how this was not an attack,” the woman appears to write. However, the texts also suggest they had “injuries” and that “we had a fight”. A representative for the Manhattan DA said on the matter: “We have an active and ongoing investigation but cannot comment beyond that.”

At the weekend, Majors was arrested in Manhattan and charged with assault and harassment following a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman, per reports. The presently unnamed victim was taken to the hospital with “minor injuries to her head and neck,” according to authorities.

“Mr. Majors completely denies assaulting the woman,” the actor’s criminal defence lawyer Priya Chaudhry said in yesterday’s statement. She also claims it was Majors who called 911.

“The police arrived with the paramedics, as is standard procedure, and arrested Mr. Majors due to an NYPD protocol requiring arrest in certain circumstances,” Chaudhry said. “She also disavowed any allegations that he had done anything to her and confirmed that Mr. Majors called 911 because of her mental condition.”

Chaudhry provided three sets of redacted text messages claimed to be from the woman. She allegedly wrote: “Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight. I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital. Just call me when you’re out. I love you.”

Then in a follow-up message, sent only a few hours later, she said: “They just called again to check on me and I reiterated how this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed. I read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately. The judge is definitely going to be told this. She ensured this to me. I know you have the best team and there’s nothing to worry about I just want you to know that I’m doing all I can my end. I also said to tell the judge to know that the origin of the call was to do with me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior. Out of care. She promised all will be relayed.”

This is a developing story.