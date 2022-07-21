‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ crew member fatally shot on set









A crew member from the television series Law & Order: Organized Crime has died after being shot on set while filming in New York City.

According to police reports, crew member Johnny Pizarro was in his parked vehicle in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, when an assailant approached the car at roughly 05:15 and fired shots at his head and neck.

Pizarro succumbed to the injuries and was announced dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital. The set co-ordinated and security worker was 31 years old.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” NBC and show producer Universal Television said in a statement.

Adding: “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

New York mayor Eric Adams also commented on the incident: “We offer our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time, and will work diligently to bring the suspect to justice and stem the tide of gun violence we are seeing.”

The police are currently investigating the incident, but presently they have not publicly revealed any leads in the case. Further news is expected in the coming weeks.

