Laurence Fishburne details “special” relationship with Keanu Reeves









The Matrix and John Wick star Laurence Fishburne has spoken about his special relationship with Keanu Reeves in a new exclusive interview.

“We have a very, very special kind of chemistry … You can’t explain it and you can’t bottle it. We love each other and we respect each other. The same is true of Keanu and Chad [Stahelski], and Chad and his team,” Fishburne stated about his co-star in an interview with Looper. As well as starring alongside Reeves in the iconic 1999 movie The Matrix, Fishburne has also starred in three of the four John Wick movies, including the latest offering, John Wick: Chapter 4.

Continuing, Fishburne delved deeper into his relationship with Reeves: “We made something together that has had lasting impact with the first three Matrix movies,” he said. “This is really a continuation of that impulse, of that desire to create things for an audience that the audience loves”.

Fishburne played Morpheus in the sci-fi masterpiece The Matrix and quickly became a fan favourite of the franchise, starring in both sequels.

In the John Wick universe, Fishburne plays ‘The Bowery King’, a mysterious crime lord who helps the title character throughout his many brutal tasks. He stars in John Wick: Chapter 4 alongside a cast that includes George Georgiou, Ian McShane, Clancy Brown, Bill Skarsgård, Donnie Yen and the late Lance Reddick.

Take a look at the trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 below.