Laura Poitras discusses Oscar nomination for 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed'









Many great films came out in 2022, but none of them has been as powerful as Laura Poitras’ new documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed. A beautifully personal portrait of the life and work of iconic American photographer Nan Goldin, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed recently received a nomination for ‘Best Documentary Feature’ at this year’s Oscars.

Right after the nominations were announced, Poitras opened up about the Oscar nomination in an exclusive interview with Far Out. While talking about the initial response to the incredible achievement, Poitras was quick to show her appreciation for the other nominees, such as Fire of Love and Navalny.

“I’m really moved and also moved to be in the company of other films that are nominated,” Poitras commented. She also expressed her disappointment for the “films that didn’t get nominated today that are exquisite films… It’s complicated, mixed emotions, but I’m really thrilled.”

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is a scathing critique of the American pharmaceutical industry and how easily it was manipulated by the Sackler family, who created the opioid crisis. The family has previously threatened journalists and put them under surveillance. Having received a global spotlight via the nomination, Poitras hopes to hold the Sackler family accountable for their crimes.

“We kept the film very under the radar, so I don’t know when they learned about the film,” Poitras noted. “In terms of the additional attention that the nomination brings, I’m just hopefully gonna use the platform to call for some justice. I believe that the Justice Department in the US should indict Richard Sackler.”

Poitras added: “There’s still time, they can still do it, and they should, and maybe that message will be heard more. I also wanted to acknowledge that it’s not just about my work or this film. Jafar Panahi, the renowned Iranian filmmaker, is currently incarcerated. He needs to be released. The nomination can help bring a platform to talk about those kinds of issues that I care deeply about.”

