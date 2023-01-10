Book recommendations: Laura Marling shares a 2023 reading list









Laura Marling exudes a wealth of taste. This made us all the more interested when the folk musician and occasional actor shared her selection of book recommendations for the year ahead.

Marling took to Instagram to share a picture of her recommended reads with her fans. “Still alive lurking in the shadows,” she said while briefly addressing her absence, “nothing to say so say nothing.”

Thankfully, however, the books that are getting her through this quiet patch are something that she was happy to extoll. “But HNY and some book recs,” she wrote, “Long live Sigrid Nunez.”

Nunez is an American writer who probes human nature. In her eighth book, The Friend, which launched her career 23 years after it started, one of the characters muses at the networking funeral of a writer: “If reading really does increase empathy, as we are constantly being told that it does, it appears that writing also takes some away.”

Three of Nunez’s books feature in Marling’s recommendations alongside Greek Tragedies, works by Rachel Cusk, and some informative non-fiction on the matter of sexual decadence in literature in the form of Camille Paglia’s Sexual Personae.

You can check out the full list of Marling’s recommendations below. Let’s also hope she’s back with something to say musically soon too.

Laura Marling’s 2023 book recommendations:

A Feather on the Breath of God – Sigrid Nunez

The Friend – Sigrid Nunez

What Are You Going Through – Sigrid Nunez

Life Against Death – Norman O. Brown

In the Freud Archives – Janet Malcolm

Second Place – Rachel Cusk

Medea – Euripides

Sexual Personae – Camille Paglia

The Tarot of Leonora Carrington – Leonora Carrington

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.