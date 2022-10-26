Laura Dern thanks Taylor Swift for ‘Bejeweled’ cameo









Actor, director, producer and regular David Lynch collaborator Laura Dern has shared several behind-the-scenes images for Taylor Swift’s most recent music video for ‘Bejeweled’.

Dropping online on October 25th, the Cinderella-themed video, directed and written by Swift, stars Dern as one of the evil stepsisters. As well as Dern, the video also featured the Haim sisters, Alana, Este and Danielle, including the Don’t Worry Darling actor Dita Von Teese. Praising the director on Twitter, Dern wrote, “Thank you to my director Taylor Swift for inviting me to join her party and celebrate her triumph”.

The video for ‘Bejeweled’ joins the one that dropped for the track ‘Anti-Hero’ last Saturday (October 22nd), with plenty more to come.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter about the videos, the singer stated: “We wanted to challenge ourselves to do different things this time around. I’m really proud of what we made, and I really hope you like them”.

Dern most recently starred alongside Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and DeWanda Wise in Jurassic World: Dominion, where she returned to her role from Steven Spielberg’s old trilogy. Unfavourably received by both fans and critics; however, it seems as though the Jurassic World franchise has been driven into the ground, for a while at least.

Take a look at the Twitter post from Dern below, as well as Swift’s latest music video.

