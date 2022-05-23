Laura Dern questions the age gap of original 'Jurassic Park' characters









Released 29 years ago, the classic blockbuster Jurassic Park by Steven Spielberg has resulted in a billion-dollar franchise that has been recently expanded by the release of the Jurassic World movies.

Just 23 years old when the movie began shooting, Laura Dern has recently spoken out about the questionable age of her character in comparison with that of her love interest, Dr. Alan Grant, played by Sam Neill. Being 43 years of age at the time, Neill also admits that there was a considerable age gap, with both actors speaking to The Sunday Times in a recent interview.

Speaking to the publication, Neill stated: “I am 20 years older than Laura! Which at the time was a completely appropriate age difference for a leading man and lady”. Continuing, however, he went on to reveal the exact moment he realised it could be questionable, adding: “It never occurred to me until I opened a magazine and there was an article called ‘Old Geezers and Gals.’ People like Harrison Ford and Sean Connery acting with much younger people. And there I was, on the list. I thought, ‘Come on. It can’t be true’”.

Agreeing with Neill, Dern also admits to not have noticed the problem until decades later, adding, “Well, it felt completely appropriate to fall in love with Sam Neill…And it was only now, when we returned in a moment of cultural awareness about the patriarchy, that I was, like, ‘Wow! We’re not the same age?’”.

Speaking to Total Film about the brand new instalment to the series, director Colin Trevorrow also discussed what to expect from the conclusion to the modern trilogy. “This is a rare film where it is so different from anything that I’ve ever seen before, I didn’t know what to watch as inspiration,” Trevorrow stated, adding: “Honestly, we watched a lot of nature documentaries. I watched a lot of Planet Earth. The movie does rely on the animals acting and reacting in ways that feel natural”.

Released in June 2022, let’s hope that Colin Trevorrow’s final film in the Jurassic World trilogy can claw back some remnants of self-respect.