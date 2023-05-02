Late-night talk shows will not air this week due to a writer’s strike









Starting on Tuesday, May 2nd, American late-night talk shows, such as Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will not air due to a writer’s strike.

Instead, these shows, alongside the likes of The Daily Show and Late Night with Seth Meyers, will show reruns of old episodes. The team behind Saturday Night Live have not yet decided whether they will air, with Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Real Time with Bill Maher still undecided.

On the latest episode of Late Night, Meyers explained: “I love writing. I love writing for TV. I love writing this show. I love that we get to come in with an idea for what we want to do every day and we get to work on it all afternoon and then I have the pleasure of coming out here. No one is entitled to a job in show business. But for those people who have a job, they are entitled to fair compensation. They are entitled to make a living. I think it’s a very reasonable demand that’s being set out by the guild. And I support those demands.”

According to Deadline, showrunners will keep in touch so that they can work together. One showrunner said, “I have been and will continue to talk to the other shows to see what they’re up to. We’ve got to support the writers — our writers are amazing. That said, the rest of the staff is amazing, and I don’t want to see anybody lose their jobs or lose a paycheck. What’s the happy medium there? Figuring that out, it’s not been easy.”