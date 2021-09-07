Lashana Lynch joins Viola Davis in 'The Woman King'







It has been recently announced that Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch is set to star alongside Viola Davis in a brand new project titled The Woman King. The project follows the story of an all-female military group and their innumerable struggles, based on actual historical events that took place during the 18th and the 19th century in Africa.

Speaking of the new work, director Gina Prince-Bythewood said: “People always ask, ‘Do you feel discriminated against as a black filmmaker?’ And given the projects that I’m offered today, I don’t feel that. But what has always been discriminated against are my choices, and that is to focus on black women’s stories. Those are the hardest movies to get made. Those continue to be my biggest fights.”

She also reflected on her debut feature, adding: “Love & Basketball set the tone for my career. I think the first thing you come out with is so important, because it says a lot about who you are. And it taught me so much about this industry. A lot of ‘nos’ before I got that one ‘yes.’

“Having that memory has given me stamina in this industry, and that’s absolutely what you need. Every single movie I have done since Love & Basketball, whoever has hired me, has referenced that film as one of the reasons. I love all my films, but that’s my [favourite].”

While discussing her next project, the promising filmmaker revealed that she is very optimistic: “I feel good about what I’m going to do next. I can’t wait until I’m able to talk about that. I’m in a space where it is easier to tell the types of stories that I’ve been fighting to tell for my entire career.

“That’s a beautiful thing. Yes, I’m competitive, but it’s for myself. I want to make sure I’m always reaching for greatness. I haven’t gotten there yet, but I’m never going to stop reaching for it. Because when we have success, and when we get the opportunities, and are successful in that opportunity, that helps all of us.”

Comments